From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abductors of two pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have set them free after allegedly receiving N6m ransom payment.

Recall that the pupils, who are sisters, were kidnapped last Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35 pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The vehicle in which the girls were traveling alongside other pupils, was intercepted by the gunmen who dragged them out and took them into the bush.‎

The girls’ family sources said yesterday in Auchi that the two sisters were released late Friday night after the payment of ransom.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the abduction, said that the police operatives, soldiers, and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the kids.

“Two of the students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, soldiers, and vigilantes are already combing the bush to rescue the students,” Bello said.

