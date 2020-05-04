Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode, has regained his freedom.

Olabode was released earlier today unhurt, and has since rejoined his family

Recall that Olabode was abducted by unknown gunmen on April 26th, alongside one occupant of the car, while a councillor riding with him was in the process shot dead along Isan- Iludun road, Ilejemeje local government area.

In a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Aare Miyiwa Olumilua, the state government expressed gratitude for the concern shown by members of the public and the efforts of security agencies at securing his release.

The statement read: “Government is grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during his period of incarceration. Similarly, Ekiti State Government appreciates efforts by the security agencies in securing his release, as well as ensuring security

of lives and property within the state.

“Government also expresses sympathy with the family of the late councillor, Mr. Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction, on April 26th, 2020.”

The statement further revealed the governor’s reception of Olabode and reiterated the commitment of Fayemi-led administration’s efforts at protecting the lives and property of the people in the state.

“The state governor, Kayode Fayemi, who is billed to receive Chief Olabode later today, affirms the state Government’s efforts to do everything possible to rid the state of criminal elements.

“The governor, urged the people of the state to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious movements and activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, or call the state emergency lines.”