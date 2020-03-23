Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected kidnappers of the players of the Eyimba of Aba and Abia Comets have demanded N20 million ransom for the release of the two players.

Dayo Ojo of Eyimba and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets were both kidnapped on Sunday evening, after their teams had gone on forced vacation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The duo, who were former players of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure, were kidnapped at Ipele, a community located on Benin-Akure Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a family source, the kidnappers had contacted some members of the victims’ families hours after the abduction, to demand N100 million.

The source also revealed that the suspected kidnappers had reduced the ransom to N20 million, adding that the families were still negotiating with them. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums.

Ikoro said one of the players, who managed to escape, has been rescued by officers of the state police command.