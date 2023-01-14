From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former Edo State House of Assembly member, Festus Udughele, who was abducted on Monday in Ubiaja in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, has regained his freedom.

The ex-lawmaker was on his way to Benin when he was seized by gunmen and taken into the bush.

The spokesman of Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said that Udughele was rescued by a combined team of the police, soldiers and men of the Edo State security network.

“I can confirm to you that the former lawmaker has been rescued on Saturday by the combined team of police, soldiers and members of the Edo State Security network.

“The security put up a gallant fight to ensure that the lawmaker was rescued,” Nwabuzor disclosed.