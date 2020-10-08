TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt-based female legal practitioner, Miss Paullete Bisola Ajayi, has been freed.

Miss Ajayi was kidnapped by gunmen at the weekend, while approaching her residence.

Her rescue yesterday, in Etche came barely two days after the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, disclosed that preliminary investigation had revealed the gang.

Mukan, who also clarified that the kidnappers used military camouflage to abduct Miss Ajayi, said their identity has already been known to the security agency.

He disclosed that when members of the taskforce set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in Port Harcourt.

The State Police command has confirmed the rescue of the victim.