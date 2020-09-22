Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed on Tuesday that all officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) that were recently abducted by gunmen have been released.

Twenty six personnel of the FRSC were reportedly kidnapped in Nasarawa State along Maraban-Udege community.

The officers were travelling to FRSC Academy Udi, in Enugu State, en route to Nasarawa State for a training, before they were kidnapped.

Governor Sule, while speaking to the Market Enterprise Development Advisor, Fatima Mukthar Buhari, at the Government House in Lafia, Tuesday, said all the abducted officers are now freed.

He said the job was done succesfully by the State Police Commissioner, Bola Longe, alongside other personnel of relevant security agencies.

‘I am happy to announce that all the 26 members of the FRSC that were recently kidnapped have been released Tuesday.

‘I want to thank all the security agencies and all those who worked very hard to ensure that we achieved that feat. I want to thank them for all the efforts they are making in order to ensure that Nasarawa remains safe,’ Sule said.