Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Three months after his abduction in Kaduna, authorities at the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, lamented yesterday that the whereabouts of Abubakar Idris, a lecturer at the school’s Department of Languages and Linguistics, remains unknown.

Idris was kidnapped at his residence in Kaduna on August 2, 2019, a matter, which FUDMA said it reported to the relevant security agencies.

The statement signed by the FUDMA Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Habibu Garba Matazu, noted that the lecturer’s abductors have neither called to demand ransom nor given any other reasons for his abduction.

It stated: “In the spirit of sympathising with the distraught family of Abubakar Idris, the university management has resolved to give some financial support to the family of the victim and set up a three-man committee to convey the message and further commiserate with the family.

“The university management described as inhuman and abuse of human rights, the abduction of a family man like Abubakar Idris whose detention has generated tension and uncertainties for members of the university community and his family in particular.

“The university assures the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the FUDMA branch that it will not relent in its efforts at working more closely with the security agencies until the abducted staff of the university is rescued.

“The university appeals to the abductors of its staff to kindly release him so he can report back to work and reunite with his loved ones.

“The university also requests his fellow ASUU members in all Nigerian universities and the general public to continue to offer prayers for an unconditional release of the abducted English language lecturer.”