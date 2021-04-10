From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was joy and jubilation on Saturday morning as the monarch of Umueze-Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise council of Imo State, and members of his cabinet have regained their freedom three days after being kidnapped by gunmen.

Eze Charles Iroegbu, his cabinet chiefs and palace guards regained their freedom after being in captivity.

Eze Iroegbu, the Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass of Transit, his five cabinet chiefs and two palace guards were abducted on their way back to Nguru, Mbaise after attending a wedding ceremony at Ehime-Mbano last Wednesday.

They were traveling in three vehicles, heading back home when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Fear and panic have engulfed Nguru community as their kidnappers refused to establish contact with the royal family or anybody in the kingdom.

However, reprieve came their way on Saturday morning and they were freed.

It could not be ascertained whether any ransom was paid before their release.

But when contacted, the spokesperson of the Imo State police command, Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), said that he could not confirm the release of the victims since the kidnap incident was not reported to the command.