From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tension and anxiety gripped Imo State on Friday, with the killing of the abducted traditional ruler of Atta community in Njaba Local Government area of the state.

The lifeless corpse of Eze Azike who was reportedly abducted on Thursday was dumped at the market square of this community on Friday morning.

It was also learnt that the gunmen had killed four other persons in the Atta Njaba community before the abduction of the late traditional ruler.

A source from the community who pleaded anonymity pleaded told Daily Sun that four persons were earlier shot dead on Thursday in the community before the monarch was kidnapped, among who was a 17-year-old apprentice named Odozor and a lady identified as Dominica.

“The traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Eze Edwin Azike, has been murdered. His lifeless body was dumped at the market square and the villagers discovered it this morning. He was kidnapped on Thursday and thereafter, the community was invaded which led to the killing of four persons.,” the source said.

Also, an indigene of the community who does not want his names in print said: “The entire Njaba council has become an ungoverned place as there is no police presence, leaving the communities at the mercy of hoodlums.”

The chairman of Traditional Rulers Council/ Community Policing in the state, Eze Emma Okeke, said that the monarchs in the state were saddened by the killing of their colleague.

Describing the killing of Azike as an abomination, Okeke said that the council was on Friday morning informed of the killing of the traditional ruler.

He said: “We have got the sad news about the killing of Eze Edwin Azike. This is an abomination in Igbo culture. I don’t know why traditional rulers are being hunted like this. We are not politicians; we are only custodians of the culture of our people. We were informed on Thursday when he was kidnapped, only for him to be found dead, this morning.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Michael Abbattam, who promised to make an inquiry over the incident and get back to our reporter, had yet to do so at press time.

