From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Tuesday vowed that Mr Mike Ogiasa, cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan who has been in kidnappers’ den since June 2 will soon regain freedom.

Ogiasa, a former commissioner for special duties in Bayelsa State, was seen in a viral video pleading that his family and Bayelsans do everything to secure his release.

Diri speaking in Yenagoa during 17th state Security Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, warned that the perpetrators would face the wrath of the law.

While reiterating his administration’s zero tolerance for crime and criminality he vowed tha all those involved in the kidnap will not go scot-free.

The Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying that people of the state and the Ijaw nation at large were known for honesty, truth and hard work and cautioned them against involvement in criminality.

He appealed to Bayelsans to support efforts of the state government to tackle insecurity by providing necessary information to security agencies.

His words: “Let no youth be used to terrorise our brothers and sisters. Recently, a video clip of a kidnapped former commissioner has been in circulation. Unfortunately, people take pleasure in using it to give a negative connotation and image about our state.

“The government is not sleeping on that matter. We are working on it and by God’s grace we believe and hope that the victim will come out alive.

“My administration has declared a zero tolerance for crime. So, I again advise our youths to move away from crime and criminality. The government has the capacity to deal with situations like this.

“Our country is facing security challenges. These are not normal times. So, we need the support of the people. Be vigilant; cooperate with the government and the security agencies by availing them of necessary information.

“Mike Ogiasa must be released immediately. Security agents are working on it and I am sure in the end we will triumph.”

At the end of the meeting, Governor Diri handed over additional 28 Hilux vehicles to the state police command to combat crime.