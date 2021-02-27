To Meet Governor by 2:00pm

From John Adams, Minna

The 27 Students of Government Science College, Kagara released in the early hours of today (Saturday) have arrived Minna, the Niger state capital and are urgently undergoing medical examinations at the state government development company hotel and suit behind government house, Minna

Contrary to earlier reports that 42 people were abducted from the school, made up of 27 students, three Staff and 12 family members, only 38 arrived Minna under a tight security at about 11:45am.

One of the female victims (name withheld) has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention to fatigue from long trekking.

There was a mild drama on their arrival as journalists were disallowed from gaining entrance into the hotel where they are being kept on the “order from above”.

Journalists in their numbers had gathered at the government house waiting anxiously for the arrival of the victims only to be told that they (victims) had been taken to the hotel to enable them have their bath and change their cloths.

They were said to have been released in a dehumanized condition, looking dirty and exhausted. No detail yet on how the victims regain their freedom as journalists could not have access to them due to heavy security barricades.

More detail shortly