From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The pioneer Provost, College of Education Technical Kabba, Chief Julius Oshadumo who was abducted 10 days ago at a church service in Kabba Kogi State is said to have been killed during a rescue operation.

The 78 years Former Provost was among those abducted in ECWA Church in okedayo-Kabba along with a 70 years old worshipper where his personal security guard was killed and his wife and the officiating pastor shot

While the former Provost who was said to be asthmatic was in the hands of his abductors, the Kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ten million naira while the family According to a source had offered two million.

The Ex Provost however was said to have died when vigilantes attempted to rescue him and others abducted in a forest around Ogori.

He was said to have been hit by a bullet during an exchange between the vigilantes and the kidnappers around Ogori area of the State.

The other person abducted was however said to have been rescued but injured and is receiving treatment in a medical facility.

His body, which was recovered by the vigilantes, had already been deposited at the Ogori General Hospital.

The wife and the other worshipers, who were shot during the Sunday service, are still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Police, DSP William Ayah was however unable to confirm the incident as at press time.

