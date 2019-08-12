Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Okene Local government Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Adelabu, who was abducted by some gunmen on Saturday morning is alive, says the state publicity secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola.

The PRO in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Monday afternoon said nobody had told him the chairman had been killed.

While saying the party was working round the clock to ensure that the man was released hale and hearty, the Ogunmola said the dimension politics in Kogi State had taken lately was frightening and unbelievable.

Adelabu was abducted by gunmen dressed in military uniform who invaded his home and whisked him away at about 1:00 am in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the source, the gunmen numbering five, shot sporadically to scare people away immediately they arrived at the residence, adding that since then, his whereabouts had remained unknown

The Kogi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had raised the alarm over the abduction, saying having served as a one-time vice chairman of the local government, if there were reasons to arrest him, an invitation would have been most appropriate rather than adopting him in a commando-style at an unholy hour of the day.

The PDP said it was worrisome that after visits to several security agencies, the whereabouts of their local government area party chairman were still unknown up till Sunday.