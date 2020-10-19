The Kwara Police Command has confirmed the release of the Director, Expenditure Control in the State Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Hakeem Idris, who was kidnapped on October 7.

Kwara State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi ,confirmed the development to on Sunday in Ilorin, saying that Idris was reportedly abducted while returning from his farm at Alapa in the Moro Local Government Arearea of the state.

The police source said that the victim was released after the payment of ransom demanded by the kidnappers. The source did not disclose how much was paid as ransom or when the victim was released.

The development has thrown the residents of the area into palpable fear as various development associations have begun to react to the relapse in the security situation in the state.