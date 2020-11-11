Tony Osauzo, Benin

A businessman, Frederick Shaibu, who was abducted few days ago has regained freedom. Frederick, was set free yesterday by his abductors. A family source who confirmed his release yesterday evening, said Shaibu was in good health but did not disclosed whether ransom was paid for his release.

“I can tell you authoritatively that Frederick has been released to the family and he is in good health. The family is happy to have him and he is also excited to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of his abductors”, the source said.

Recall that Shaibu was abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while taking his children to school in Irhiri, near Benin on Monday.