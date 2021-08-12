The Niger state Commissioner for information, Mallam Mohammed Sani Idris who was abducted from his residence barely four days ago has regained his freedom.

The Commissioner who regained his freedom at about 6:00pm this evening, arrived his residence in Baban Tunga, in Tafa local government at about 7:30pm to the jubilation of anxious family members and other sympathizers.

Although the circumstances rounding his release is still very sketchy, a source close to the family said no ransom was paid for his release, adding that “I can tell you that it was a miracle. It just happened”.

Although there is no official statement yet from the government or the state police command on his release as at the time filing this report, sympathizers have continue to troop into his residence in solidarity.

Meanwhile a source close to the Commissioner said he has been taken to a private hospital for medial Examinations and he is expected to meet with the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello tomorrow, Friday.

It could be recalled that the Commissioner for Information was abducted from his home on Sunday night by heavily armed men suspected to be bandits and taken to an unknown destination.

The gunmen were said to have requested N500million ransom money from the family for his release.

Details later…