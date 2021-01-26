From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abducted Public Relations Officer of the Edo Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Bridget Esene, has been set free.

She was said to have been released at about 4pm yesterday.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed her release, however declined to comment on whether ransom was paid or not.

But a family source disclosed that ransom was paid to secure her freedom from her abductors but would not disclose the amount.

“We were very discreet about how we went about securing her freedom because of the publicity generated by her abduction.

“Yes, we had to pay to get her released but the amount is not what I can say publicly for security reason. She was releases to us this afternoon at about 4pm”, the source said.

Recall that Esene was abducted in Ikhueniro area of Benin City last Sunday on her way to church by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.