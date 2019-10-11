Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abducted wife of Nigeria Railway Corporation Managing Director, Mrs. Francisca Okhiria, who was seized by gunmen in police uniform a fortnight ago in Benin City, has regained freedom.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, who confirmed her release yesterday, said she has since joined her family since Wednesday night.

He disclosed that those who kidnapped her are from Delta State, adding that the state police command is working in conjunction with its Delta State counterpart to arrest the culprits.

“Those who kidnapped her we have found out are from Delta State so we are working with our command in the state to locate them,” the commissioner said.

Police public relations officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen trailed her from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house.