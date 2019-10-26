Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

After spending four days in the custody of his abductors, Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court, Akure has been released.

Justice Dogo, according to sources, was released at around 2.00 am on Saturday, and he is said to have met with members of his family.

It was however not certain whether or not the relatives of the jurist paid any ransom before his release.

The kidnappers had upon the abduction of Dogo demanded N50 million in ransom from his friends, relatives and associates to secure his release.

Dogo was kidnapped on the evening of Tuesday, October 22 at Ibilo in Edo State while returning to Akure from Abuja, where he had gone for official duties.

Daily Sun gathered that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had deployed the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team to Akure over the incident.

A joint team of police officers from Ondo and Edo states had combed the area where Dogo was kidnapped in Ibilo but it was not certain if the police had made any arrest.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State, Mr Femi Joseph, said he was yet to be briefed by the Edo State Police Command.

The PPRO said “since the incident happened in Edo State, the Edo State Command was in the best position to confirm the development. We are yet to receive briefing from the Command on the matter.”