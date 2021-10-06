From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lecturer at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Mr Mayowa Adinlewa, who was abducted last week has been freed.

Adinlewa was abducted by unknown gunmen along Akure-Ikere road while on his way to Ikere to visit his family.

The don regained his freedom Wednesday morning and has been united with his family, Daily Sun has determined.

A source close to the family confirmed the release of Adinlewa.

A senior lecturer at the Adekunle Ajasin University also confirmed Adinlewa release.

He said the news of his release has been posted on the university’s WhatsApp platform.

However, it was not certain whether or not ransom was paid before the release of the lecturer.

The hostage-takers had earlier demanded N100 million IN ransom from the wife of the victim.

