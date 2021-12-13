From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A couple abducted by unknown gunmen from their village at Ori-Omipupa village in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State has regained their freedom.

The couple, Omoru London and Blessing, were abducted on November 29 after their daily work on their farm.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The wife, Blessing, was released on December 3 and their abductors demanded N37million ransom for the release of the husband.

It was gathered that London regained freedom from Aramoko in Ondo state after payment of N2million ransom.

The state police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the man has been rescued.

Though the police did not comment on the ransom, it was gathered that a certain amount was paid for the release of the man.

A source very close to the family said N2million ransom was paid to the captors.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .