From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The abducted Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Edo State Police Command, ASP Clement Amoko, has been released, the police said on Monday.

‎The police officer attached to the State Investigation Bureau (SIB) was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday at his house in the Ogida area of Benin City.

It was gathered that the operation for his rescue was carried out by men of the State Police Command’s various tactical and strike forces.

According to the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Princewill Osaigbovo, ASP Amoko is receiving treatment in the hospital due to the beating he received from his abductors.

‘I can tell you that he has been released and he is receiving treatment while he has also reunited with his family,’ he said.