From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The abducted Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche, and two other priests from the church regained their freedom yesterday.
Although there were claims that they were freed by their abductors after payment of ransom, it was not clear whether the church paid the N100 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers or part of the ransom to secure their release.
The Methodist Prelate was reportedly abducted on Sunday, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, along with Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on their way from a programme in the council area.
The Secretary, Methodist Church of Nigeria Conference, the Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael Akinwale, who confirmed the demand for ransom in a statement, yesterday, appealed to all parishioners to contribute their quota to raise the N100 million ransom.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had, yesterday, raised the alarm over the increasing number of clerics being kidnapped across the country.
CAN disclosed that no fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone, and, unfortunately, none of the abductees was rescued by the security agencies, while two of the victims were killed by their captors. It, however, demanded immediate release of the clerics
CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, yesterday, condemned inhumane action against the Methodist Prelate and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give an express order to the security agencies to free the abductees, immediately, and also put an end to incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians, forthwith.
Also, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, had condemned the kidnapping of the Methodist Prelate with a call for his immediate release alongside the two other abducted clerics.
Kalu, pained by the ugly incident, lamented the growing insecurity in the Southeast region.
Bemoaning the spite of insecurity in border communities of Abia, Kalu called on the governors of Abia and Imo States to intensify security in their neighbouring towns to checkmate criminal elements in both states.
