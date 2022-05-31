Although there were claims that they were freed by their abductors after payment of ransom, it was not clear whether the church paid the N100 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers or part of the ransom to secure their release.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Methodist Prelate was reportedly abducted on Sunday, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, along with Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on their way from a programme in the council area.

The Secretary, Methodist Church of Nigeria Conference, the Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael Akinwale, who confirmed the demand for ransom in a statement, yesterday, appealed to all parishioners to contribute their quota to raise the N100 million ransom.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had, yesterday, raised the alarm over the increasing number of clerics being kidnapped across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

CAN disclosed that no fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone, and, unfortunately, none of the abductees was rescued by the security agencies, while two of the victims were killed by their captors. It, however, demanded immediate release of the clerics