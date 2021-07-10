From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Some groups under the aegis of Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) and the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have appealed to the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, led by Yerima Shetima to intercede in the rescue of abducted students in the northern part of the country.

In a joint press statement by the President of CAGG, Olusegun Bamgbose and the COSEYL National President, Goodluck Ibem, the coalition noted that interventions by the groups would hasten the release of the abducted students.

The groups urged various stakeholders to show concern in the plight of the victims, adding that it is not a matter of tribe or zone but that of national interest. “We shall make wide consultations and get these students out soon. We shall involve the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, of which Yerima Shettima is the leader and other stakeholders “All hands must be on deck to get these students released before the end of this month. Everyone should be concerned. There should be no atom of ethnic discrimination whatsoever. Yes, they are from the North, but they are Nigerians.

“The issue should not be tribe, but the country. I want to passionately urge the Buhari administration to ensure that these students regain freedom in the next seven days. If this fails, we shall immediately swing into action to get them out of captivity,” the statement noted.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.