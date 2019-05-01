Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, and his daughter, Yes- min Mohammed, have regained their freedom.
Mohammed and his daughter were abducted by gunmen after killing his driver along Abuja-Ka- duna highway on Sunday.
It was not clear whether ransom was paid before they were released. But a source, who did not want to be mentioned, said Mohammed’s family paid about N10 mil- lion to secure their release at an undisclosed location.
The source said both of them have been taken to a private hospital for medical examination.
Meanwhile, the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has announced the arrest of one of the suspects responsible for the kid- napping of father and daughter.
Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said one suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang. Mba, in a statement, also said one AK-47 riffle was recovered from the suspect, who is currently in custody.
