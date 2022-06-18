From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Some members of a wedding party from Obingwa Council Area of Abia State, near Aba, who got abducted along the Umunneochi axis while returning home after the ceremony, have been released after spending more than two weeks in the hands of their kidnappers. The kidnapping incident happened in the last days of May.

The Toyota bus carrying about 18 relations and townsmen of the bridegroom, from his village Umuogele in Obingwa Local Government Area to the event was reportedly seized with all its passengers abducted by bandits within the Umunneochi axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway on their way back.

They were reportedly taken at gunpoint into the bush with their vehicle and were not heard of for sometime. Those they left in their village got worried that they might have been killed for not meeting up with the ransom their abductors had imposed on them for their freedom.

However, a community leader in the area, who pleaded for anonymity, said some of the abductees have been released and were now at home and reunited with their families.

