By Gabriel Dike

The abducted Deputy Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Ipaja, Lagos, Prof. Joseph Fatokun has been released.

He was released within Nasaraw State at about 8.00pm following successful negotiations with the kidnappers.

The Assistant Registrar Strategy and Communications of the university, Mr. Okesola Sanusi confirmed that Prof. Fatokun was released this evening but did not state how or whether it was the security personnel that rescued him.

Sanusi told Daily Sun that after contact was established, negotiations with the kidnappers started and afterward depute vice chancellor was released.

In a terse statement, he said “To the glory of God, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Anchor University, Professor J.O. Fatokun, has been released.”