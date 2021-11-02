From Fred Itua, Abuja

FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed security agencies to ensure that the six people abducted by hoodlums from the University of Abuja staff quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council are rescued from their abductors.

The Minister made this appeal following reports of the invasion of the staff quarters by a number of gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, patrol teams of Security personnel made up of the Military, Police, Local Vigilante and the University Security officials, are currently on the trail of the hoodlums.

While condemning the attack on the University community, Bello said concerted efforts are being made to provide adequate security for all institutions of learning in the Territory.

The Minister assured members of the University community that the Government would do all that is necessary to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

He also called on members of the public to always support and cooperate with the security agencies, whenever the need arose.