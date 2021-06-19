“As a government, we shall not rest until all students and teachers abducted by bandits from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, are rescued, while additional security would be provided to all institutions of learning”, he assured.

Bagudu,on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari,sympathised with the staff and students of the college, just as he commended security agencies in the state for their quick response that led to the rescue of some of the abducted students and teachers.

The governor also commended parents and guardians for remaining calm and sustaining prayers to God for His intervention.