Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the abduction of Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni, was a setback in the state’s new security architecture.

He, however, assured the people that security agencies in the state were working to rescue the CMD.

The governor, who spoke shortly after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in Government House in Benin, said all units of the state’s security architecture are on top of their game to ensure the CMD regains freedom.

“We have stepped up surveillance in the past weeks in the state with our new security architecture. Citizens have been going about their daily activities peacefully. But, the kidnap of the CMD is a setback. Edo people should be assured that security agencies will certainly trail the kidnappers and rescue Okogbeni.

“I just finished a closed-door meeting with security chiefs. I have been assured of his rescue as we have useful information and the security agencies are working on it. I pray we get in touch with the victim soon.

“We cannot disclose much at this time as security services are working hard. You know we made significant investment in our security architecture and, hopefully, we shall contact him soon,” he said, adding that the CMD was trailed by the kidnappers from Irrua to Benin.

On his part, Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, said the police are on the trail of those who kidnapped Okogbeni.

He confirmed that two policemen were lost in the kidnap of the CMD which took place at Ramat Park on his way to Benin Airport on Monday for a meeting in Abuja.