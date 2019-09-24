Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have confirmed the abduction of a well-known business man, Alhaji Tukur Sabaru, by suspected gunmen.

In a statement released to reporters on Tuesday by Nigeria Police spokesman ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, the victim was said to have been abducted on Monday at around 8:30 pm.

Eyewitness account say the gunmen had stormed Sabaru community along Tamaje of Sokoto, the state capital, and abducted the victim.

In an attempt to scare passerby, the gunmen shot sporadically into the air while two women were reportedly hit by stray bullets and are now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

According to the police statement:

“On 23-09-2019 at about 2025hrs, a distress call was put to Kwannawa Police outstation, revealing that armed hoodlums in their numbers attacked the residence of one Alhaji Tukur Sabaru, of Sabaru Village via Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Reports gathered that the hoodlums shot sporadically and abducted the said Alhaji Tukur Sabaru; two women were hit by stray bullets in an arm each, and are responding to treatment.”

The police, however, assured that efforts of the operatives were in top gear to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

Sokoto State has in recent times recorded frequent incidents of abduction of influencial personalities, including politicians, by gunmen. The latest of such incidents was the abduction of a member of the state House of Assembly representing Dange/Shuni constituency, Hon. Aminu Magaji Bodai.