From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As attacks and abductions of students in schools continue unabated in northern Nigeria, National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in schools.

NAS Capon, Abiola Owoaje, in a statement titled “Maramara abduction: Another assault on education” decried the recent abduction of 121 students of Bethel Baptist School, Maramara in Kaduna State, queering why no single suspect had been apprehended by security operatives in all cases of abductions of school children in recent months.

Owoaje while recalling that 136 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, Niger State and 83 students and seven members of staff of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State are still being held several days after their abduction, pointed out the failure of security agencies to deal with the attacks as portraying the President Muhammadu Buhari administration “as being weak, ineffectual and currently unable to inspire confidence in citizens.”

He said persistent negligence in protecting Nigerians was failure of the Federal Governance and dereliction of their constitutional responsibility.

“It is of utmost urgency for the President to correct this impression and declare a state of emergency on insecurity in all schools, especially in the North East, North West and North Central of Nigeria. This would ensure coordinated and collaborative efforts to end the menace of abduction of schoolchildren. A state of emergency on security of schools would bridge the communication gap between states and the Federal Government on directives to heads of security agencies to take swift actions against criminal elements.

“We have previously stated that the Safe School Initiative (SSI) launched after the 2014 Chibok girls’ abduction should be revived. Also, the Safe School Fund (SSF) mooted by Governors Kayode Fayemi and Aminu Tambuwal of Ekiti and Sokoto states respectively should be moved from the drawing board to a point of action. Both laudable policies require swift implementation with all sense of responsibility to salvage education in northwest, northeast and north central Nigeria.”

