From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

The abductors of a Naval officer , Musa Lawal in kogi state has reached out to the family demanding the payment of three million Naira ransom before they could release the victim.

The Abuja-based officer working at the Naval Headquarters Abuja, with enlistment no. X12775 ABRP3 was kidnapped on Monday evening at his residence.

It was gathered that some heavily armed men numbering five invaded his residence located behind Post Flood Housing Estate, Lokoja at about 8 pm on Monday.

During the attack, the naval officer s hand was said to have been choked off while struggling with the assailants while his car was said to have been destroyed by the suspected kidnappers as they forcefully gained entrance into his house.

The Naval officer was said to have come to spend the weekend with his family in lokoja and was billed to return back to his station on Tuesday morning before the incident occured.

Sources close to the wife of the kidnapped naval officer, Mrs Juliana Musa, said the kidnappers reached out to the family an hour after the kidnap and demanded for three million Naira before his release

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya said the command is unaware of the kidnap, but promised to get in touch with the relevant DPOs for confirmation.