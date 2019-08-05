Magnus Eze, Enugu

Abducted Nathaniel Ayogu, brother of Nigeria’s former ambassador, has been released.

A source close to the family said he was freed last Friday night, at Ikeje, Olomaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

Suspected herdsmen had attacked the Agu Ego Umopu country home of Ayogu, in Igbieze North Local Government Area and abducted him.

His relation, Ike Job Ali was shot on the stomach and rushed to the Bishop Shanahan’s hospital, Nsukka, where he allegedly died at about 6pm on Thursday.

“Fulani herdsmen released the abducted brother of Ambassador Fidel Ayogu after payment of ransom. Nathaniel was released at Ikeje in Kogi State at about 5pm Friday by his abductors who were moving with their victim along cattle routes until he was eventually freed after about four days of negotiations of ransom.”