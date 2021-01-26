From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Kidnappers who abducted seven children from Rachel’s Orphanage Home in Naharati, Abaji Area council, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have demanded a whooping N10 million ransom to free the children.

The kidnappers are also asking for another N20million ransom to be paid for the release of the security guard of the home and a couple, Momoh Jimoh and his wife, Khadijat Jimoh, who were abducted alongside another housewife, Rukaiyyat Salihu.

This is just as the operators of the orphanage are said to have relocated the remaining kids in the home to a safer place for fear of another attack.

This was gathered after the kidnappers contacted the operators of the orphanage home and relatives of their victims.

But the operators of the home said they don’t have that kind of money and have appealed to the government and public spirited individuals for help.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers made contact with the owners of the orphanage and relatives late Sunday evening and Monday morning demanding for the huge amount, who told them that they have that kind of money. It was gathered that the management of the home complained of hard times they were passing through to the extent that they find it difficult feeding and clothing the orphans.