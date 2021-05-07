From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abductors of the student of Abia State University, Uturu have contacted the parents of their victim and demanded for ransom.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Onyemachi Ogbulu while addressing journalists in Umuahia.

Gunmen on Wednesday evening abducted some students of ABSU moving from Uturu to Okigwe with other passengers.

Two of the students were said to have managed to escape from their abductors.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, Prof Ogbulu said contrary to speculations that scores of students of the institution were abducted, it was only one student that was kidnapped as the two other students escaped.

He said the abductors had contacted the parents of their victim and demanded for ransom, but refused to disclose the amount they demanded.

The Vice Chancellor said the University, working in consonance with Abia and Imo states Governments would ensure the immediate and unconditional release of the student and others abducted along side him.

While assuring that the University is safe, Prof Ogbulu said security in and around the institution has been beefed up to forestall future occurrence of the incident.

He commended Gov Okezie Ikpeazu for government’s prompt response in addressing the challenge and warned criminal elements to keep away from the University as security has been put on red alert to ensure protection of lives and property of innocent citizens.