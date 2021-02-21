Abductors of Adamawa United FC bus driver demanded for (N50 million) Fifty million naira before he can be released from captivity, BSNSports.com.ng gathered.

Recall that players and officials of Adamawa United FC were robbed at gun point along Benin-Ore expressway on Friday night at about 11:45pm on their way to honour an NPFL game against MFM Fc in Lagos and the bus driver was abducted.

Source who revealed this to www.bsnsports.com.ng said the team is already on their way to Lagos the venue of their match-day 11 Nigeria Professional Football Eagle tie with MFM FC.

Also, before this ugly incident, Wikki Tourists FC and Kano Pillars on two different occasions had their team buses burnt on their way to honour their respective away match venues.

According to journalist, Tony Ademodi, who broke the news Saturday morning, he said some of the players had this season slept in the team bus because there was no accommodation for them.

“For a team that finds it difficult to even feed the players, poor salary structure. Players of Adamawa united earn less than 100k per month, some even earn as low as N30, 000.

“Most of their games away from home this season; players have slept inside the team bus, as there is no money to pay for hotel bills. Adamawa united have good players, but their problem is poor management and even the Adamawa State governor doesn’t care and is paying deaf ears to the issues bedeviling the club.” He concluded.

Last week, Wikki Tourists bus got burnt to ashes when travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom for their matchday tie with Dakkada FC. Also, Kano Pillars’ bus was involved in an inferno on Friday.