From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Abductors of the Bishop of Jebba Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Kwara State, Right Reverend Aderogba, his wife and their driver have demanded a ransom of N50 million.

Sources within the church revealed that the abductors first made contact with the church around 11 pm on Sunday, barely two hours after the abduction took place in Oyo State. The church, as gathered, is making efforts to secure the release of the bishop, his wife and their driver unhurt.

The trio were kidnapped at a spot along the new Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway on their way from Yewa in Ogun State to Jebba on Sunday when the incident happened.

The Chaplain of Bishop Chapel, Jebba, Rev’d Adekunle Adeluwa, who was with the bishop at the point of abduction, narrowly escaped being kidnapped. As gathered, the black cassock he wore prevented the abductors from seeing him and at a time, he had to prostrate on the ground.

However, the Oyo Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, said an intensive manhunt for the abductors has been initiated. The incident, he said occurred at about 8:30 pm on Sunday, saying Adeluwa “reported to the command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about 2030HRS, One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the company of his wife and driver were abducted.”

When Osifeso was contacted to confirm whether the abductors have demanded ransom, he said the state police command has issued a press statement, saying: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault, while travelling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State en route an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the command is in charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously been vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the General Public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities.”

