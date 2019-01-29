Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abductors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Owan West in Edo State, Michael Ohio-Ezomo, have reportedly opened discussion with his family, four days after his abduction.

They are said to be demanding for an undisclosed sum of money as ransom from the family.

Recall that Ohio-Ezomo was abducted from his bedroom in Eme-Ora in the early hours of last Thursday and his police orderly killed in the process.

“After a long wait, the kidnappers have finally opened up for discussion. They called yesterday but for security reasons, I will not be able to disclose what they are asking so that we will not jeopardise our wish for our breadwinner to be freed,” a family source said yesterday evening.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu while confirming the kidnap incident, said he suspected an insider among the kidnappers.

He hinged his suspicion on information that one of the three abductors that were said to have entered the compound wore a hood and hand gloves apparently to beat forensic investigation.