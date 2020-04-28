Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen, who abducted the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunso Olabode, have contacted the family and requested for a N30million ransom to secure his release.

Olabode was kidnapped gunmen on Sunday evening alongside other occupants of the car, while a councilor riding with him was shot dead, along Isan-Iludun road at Ilejemeje local government area.

The commissioner hails from Iye -Ekiti, in Ilejemeje council area of the state.

A family source, who craved anonymity, told journalists in Ado -Ekiti, yesterday that the kidnappers had called the family and made a huge financial demand before the commissioner could be let off the hook.

“The entire Iye -Ekiti is troubled now; we are worried and we have started negotiation with the abductors. We pray they release him sound and safe.

“We don’t want to lose such an illustrious son. We are begging Governor Kayode Fayemi and all the security apparatuses of government to do all within their powers to rescue him alive,” he said.

Also commenting on the security measures being taken to secure Olabode’s release, the police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security agencies are combing the forest used for hostage taking by the bandits.

Abutu added that there was no iota of truth in the information that Iludun-Isan highway has been closed for security reason.

He said the police were not aware of any negotiation with the abductors, assuring that every security measure would be put in place to secure Olabode’s release.

He said: “We are not aware that the bandits were requesting for any ransom, we have not been told.

“The police have begun serious security checks in that axis and that might be responsible for why the people said the road had been closed. We only took strict security measures.”