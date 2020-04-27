Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen who abducted the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunso Olabode, have contacted the family and demaded N30 million ransom to secure his release.

Olabode was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening alongside other occupants of the car, while a councillor riding with him was in the process shot dead, along Isan-Iludun road at Ilejemeje local government area.

The commissioner hails from Iye -Ekiti, in Ilejemeje council area of the state.

A family source, who craved anonymity, told journalists in Ado -Ekiti, on Monday, that the kidnappers had called the family and made a huge financial demand before the commissioner could be let off the hook.

“The entire Iye -Ekiti is troubled now ; we are worried and we have started negotiation with the abductors. We pray they release him safe and sound.

“We don’t want to lose such an illustrious son and we are begging the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, and all the security apparatuses of government to do all within their powers to rescue him alive”, he said.

Also commenting on the security measures being taken to secure Olabode’s release, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security networks are combing the forest being used for hostage taking, by these bandits.

Abutu added that there was no iota of truth in the information that Iludun-Isan highway had been closed for security reason.

He said the police were not aware of any negotiation on the demand made by the abductors, assuring that every security measure would be put in place to secure Olabode’s release.

“We are not aware that the bandits were requesting for any ransom; we have not been told.

“The police have begun serious security checks in that axis and that might be responsible for why the people said the road had been closed.

“We only took strict security measures”, he said.