From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Abductors of Supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi, have contacted the family demanding a sum of N15 million as ransom.

Busuyi, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state, was kidnapped last Thursday along Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen while driving in his personal car.

Family sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the abductors called on Saturday to demand the amount before Busuyi could be released.

“The kidnappers called his wife to demand for N15 million as ransom and we are still pleading with them to reduce it. It is really a difficult situation for the family, ” one of the sources said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the gunmen, noted that police operatives, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the kidnapped local government official.

Abutu assured residents that the police won’t allow kidnapers to turn Ekiti to a safe haven and epicentre of criminality.

The PPRO said, ” As I speak with you, our men and officers in partnership with the Amotekun Corps and local hunters are already in the bush searching for the victim.

“We won’t fold our arms and allow criminal gangs to hold Ekiti by jugular, we are determined to redouble our efforts to make Ekiti safe from kidnappers.

“But we want our people to be security conscious. Let them report strange faces to the nearest police station for prompt action. This is the time for all of us to be watchful.”