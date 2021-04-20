From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Abductors of the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi have demanded N20 million ransom from the family for the monarch to regain his freedom.

Suspected gunmen, numbering six, last Thursday, besieged the monarch’s palace and abducted him around 8:30pm

The abductors, who fired gunshots sporadically, were said to have scaled the fence into the palace and moved straight into the monarch’s apartment and whisked him away.

Ilemeso, in Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State, is a neighbouring town to Isan-Ekiti country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

A family source confided in newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, that the gunmen contacted the family on Saturday evening and made the financial demand.

The source said: “We have been contacted. They called us around 7.03pm, on Saturday, and demanded that we pay N20 million for the king to be released,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security agencies are making frantic efforts to rescue the monarch from captivity.