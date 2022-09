From George Onyejiuwa

The gunmen who abducted HRH Eze Joel Udeze Udenkwo, the traditional ruler of Umudim Autonomous Community of Nkwerre LGA, Imo State, have demanded N200 million as ransom.

It was learnt that the gunmen made the demand on Monday through his personal cell phone.

The businessman and monarch was on Friday, September 9, abducted from his Udekings Electronics Plaza at 63 Tetlow Road, Owerri metropolis at about 7 pm.