Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Abductors of Reverend Elisha Noma Nagarta, Baptist Church, Makiri, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, have demanded N20m ransom.

The pastor was kidnapped in his home on Wednesday morning by unknown gunmen and taken away with him to an unknown destination.

But his son, Emmanuel Noma, who was earlier abducted together with his father but later released said, the abductors had contacted the family and demanded the said amount.

“They have contacted the family this afternoon and demanded N20 million. We told them we don’t have that kind of money. We are still negotiating with them,” he said.