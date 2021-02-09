From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin.

Abductors of 46-year-old tipper lorry owner in Ilorin, Kwara state, Alhaji Musa Garba Atere, that was reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday morning have demanded N30 million ransom from the family of the victim for his.

Daily Sun gathered that Atere was kidnapped around 6:00am on Tuesday along Ogundele/Madi road in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara state to an unknown destination.

When contacted, one of the victim’s family members said the abductors called his wife demanding for ransom, saying that, “They insisted that N30 million must be paid before her husband could get freedom from their captivity”.

It was gathered that the victim was on his way to General Hospital, Ilorin along with his wife and his eight-year-old daughter who is critically sick and in need of medical treatment.

Unconfirmed reports said the abductors ambushed the victim around Kambi in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

While narrating her ordeal, wife of the victim, who would not want her name in print, said the kidnappers numbering six, blocked their way and demanded for money.

“We gave them all in our possession in order to avoid maltreatment but they later took my husband through nearby bush.

“I stand helplessly watching my husband being dragged into bush and crying for help as no one was around to assist”, she lamented.

According to one of the victim’s friends who claimed anonymity, he said that the incidence has been reported at Adewole police station for further investigation.

By the time of filing this reports, the where about of the victim was yet to be known.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the story, saying that the command was already investigating the matter.