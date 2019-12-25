Abductors of Olori Regina Akinrinmade, wife of Orunja of Odigbo kingdom, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, and her two daughters, have demanded N60 million ransom for their release.

Odofin of Odigbo kingdom, Olu Akinsawe, confirmed the development to journalists, yesterday in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the monarch’s wife, her two daughters and their drivers, were abducted by gunmen last Saturday on Owo-Oba-Ikare Akoko Road while heading to Akungba Akoko.

“They are still in the kidnappers’ den as I speak; the security agencies are yet to know their whereabouts.

“The abductors have reduced their ransom from N100 million to N60 million.

“We have been praying for their safety, we appeal to the abductors to release them unhurt,” Akinsawe said.

He called on the state government and security agencies within and around the area to help rescue the monarch’s family.

All efforts by newsmen to speak with the Ondo State Police Command spokesman, Femi Joseph, on the matter failed, as he could not be contacted on phone as at the time of this report.