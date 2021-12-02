From John Adams, Minna

The abductors of the 12 family members of the Shiroro Local Government Council Chairman, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, have demanded N130 million for the release of their victims.

A source close to the family told the Daily Sun in Minna, on Tuesday, that the bandits finally established contact with the family, on Sunday night, barely 24 hours after they were abducted in the early hours of Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, the bandits, in their number, stormed Chibani community in Munya local government area of the state and abducted about 50 people, among were 12 family members of the council boss, including his elder brother.

The bandits, it was gathered, initially abducted 30 members of the family, including the children, grandchildren and his two wives, but only went away with 12 as their motorcycles could not carry all of them.

The family source disclosed that “the bandits called us on Sunday night that we should bring N130 million for their release, but after much talk, they reduced it to N60 million and they are insisting that they will not come down below that amount.

“We are still talking to them, we even spoke to the elder brother of the chairman who is with them. That is the latest for now, they have not called us again since yesterday (Monday).”

When asked if the N60 million covers for all the 38 other abductees, our source said it is for only the family members of the council boss, adding that “they said it is for only the 12 family members of the council boss.”

Meanwhile, the bandits continued their raid on communities in Munya local government on Monday with the abduction of additional three boys from Sabon Kabula, around Zagzaga community.

A source close to the Zagzaga community told Daily Sun that the bandits also shot a middle aged boy on his thigh and he was receiving treatment at a government facility in Minna, the state capital. The escalation of the attacks by the bandits in the last two weeks has forced over 10,000 people out of their homes and are currently taking refuge in primary schools and houses of their relatives. Communities in Munya and Shiroro local government areas have come under heavy attacks in the last two weeks with about nine people killed, including five vigilantes whose bodies are yet to be seen, and about 146 villagers abducted.

Chairman of Shiroro local government council said no fewer than eight out of the 15 wards in the local government have been deserted, leaving only buildings and domestic animals.

The situation has led to a sharp increase in the number of Internally Displaced People (IDP) at Gwada, Zumba, Kuta, Allawa, Galkogo, Gurumana, Bassa and Erena camps

The government has, however, assured the people that the situation will be brought under control.

