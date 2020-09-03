Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Abductors of the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun, have demanded N6m ransom for his release.

It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded N10 million ransom before it was reduced to N6million.

The kidnappers, according to family source, called three times before the ransom was reduced.

The source said they have been assured the victims would be released unhurt but they were finding it difficult to raise the ransom.

Adeogun was abducted on Monday evening alongside two other health workers.

Combined forces of security operatives including hunters and Amotekun Corps have combed the forest to rescue the victims.