From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The abductors of Olatunbosun Johnson, a resident of Uso community in Ondo State who was kidnapped on Sunday, have reportedly demanded a ransom of N10 milion from his family.

Olatubosun was kidnapped in a farm in the community alongside some other people who eventually escaped.

A source said Johnson, who went with four other persons to the farm, was abducted along with a Hausa man whom he had hired for menial jobs on the farm, while others narrowly escaped.

The source disclosed that the incident was reported to the police, while a team of Amotekun Corps, police and the military combed the forest in the area in search of the victims.

While searching, one Muhammed Aliu was reportedly arrested in the bush by security operatives.‌

‘The kidnappers demanded N5 million from the family, but on Tuesday after the family told them that the N5 million was ready; they increased it to N10 million.

‘We pleaded with them, but they remained adamant and threatened to kill the young man if the family fails to give them the N10 million within 24 hours,’ the source hinted.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident, but could not say anything about the ransom reportedly demanded.